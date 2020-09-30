Silver Bluff vs Pelion High School game postponed

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – This week’s previously scheduled game between Silver Bluff High School and Pelion Valley High School has been rescheduled for the end of October.

The game was originally set for this Friday, but will now take place October 30th at 7:30 p.m. at Silver Bluff High School.

This is due to positive Covid-19 student cases recently reported among the Pelion High School varsity football team.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled game date. Those who prefer a refund should email Silver Bluff High School Head Football Coach DeAngelo Bryant at wbryant@acpsd.net by Saturday, October 3, at 10:00 a.m.

