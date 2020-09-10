Richmond County School System cancels T.W. Josey vs. Screven County football game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System was notified Wednesday evening of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case involving the T.W. Josey football program.
The school notified staff, players and parents then released the following statement,
“The Richmond County school system was alerted of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case within the T.W. Josey High School football program. As a result, the Josey High School football schedule will be modified following GHSA recommendations. The Josey vs. Screven County game originally scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2020 will be canceled.”
Today was the first day of school for students at T.W. Josey High School. People who were in close contact received notification from school administration to quarantine for 14 days and did not attend school.
