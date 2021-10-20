North Augusta High School football program sees leadership change

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta High School football team is currently without head coach Jim Bob Bryant.

NAHS assistant coach Craig Gilstrap has been named interim head coach.

NAHS administration deferred any comment back to the statement from the ACSD. We have not heard back regarding any actions or investigations from the South Carolina High School League.

When asked about Jim Bob Bryant and his role as North Augusta High School Head Football Coach, the Aiken County School District says that, because it is being handled as a personnel matter, the school district is unable to comment on the employment status of Bryant at this time.

You can read their full statement below:

DISTRICT STATEMENT REGARDING INTERIM HEAD FOOTBALL COACH AT NORTH AUGUSTA HIGH North Augusta High School Assistant Football Coach, Mr. Craig Gilstrap, has accepted the role of interim varsity head football coach at North Augusta High School effective immediately. Mr. Gilstrap serves at North Augusta High as a U.S. History teacher and Teacher Cadet instructor. He also serves as the school’s varsity head softball coach. This is a personnel matter and additional information is unavailable at this time.

NAHS is scheduled to play at Midland Valley this Friday.