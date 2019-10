AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A slow start to the Trojans in the first half as a handful of turnovers kept the game tight at the break at 16-10.

Ridge Spring-Monetta was able to anchor down in the second half and shutout the Gators, defeating them 38-10.

The Trojans return to action next week as they host Hunter-Kinard Tyler, that games winner will hold the number three sport in region 3-A.