Nike Peach Jam attracts top D1 coaches in the country

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. – It’s day two of the Nike Peach Jam but day one of the top D1 coaches filling up the sidelines to watch the best talent in the country under one roof.

“Nike does an unbelievable job, the talent level is as good as it gets, and I think it’s the best summer tournament in the country,” says Kurtis Townsend, assistant coach at Kansas University.

More than 350 college recruiters fly out to the Peach Jam every year to see who could be the best fit on their roster.

You’re very likely to see the big names like UNC’s legendary head coach Roy Williams.

With this in mind, top recruits are striving to show a lot of heart and intensity on the court.

“It gets me motivated. They’re here watching. It’s an opportunity, and it feels like many people don’t get this opportunity, so we have to take advantage of it,” says Langston Love, Houston Hoops 16U.

Recruiters are looking for athleticism on the court, but one thing stands out the most.

“Character is huge,” Christian Webster, assistant coach at Virginia Tech.

“Make sure they’re treating people right on the court, and helping their teammates and doing the intangibles look for,” says Andy Hill, assistant coach at Utah.

Coaches tell me this is the most hectic process of the year.

“It’s intense as you can tell. We’re all trying to figure out who we can get, but the competition is great, and there’s a lot of good players to pick from,” Mike Brey, says head Coach at Notre Dame.

And starting this year coaches can rotate and watch six games at a time– now that Riverview Park Activities Center added two more courts to its facility.

“I think you come down here with a list of maybe 30 names, and then you kind of whittle it down, and add some and subtract some,” says head coach Mike Brey.

To be on that list players tell me they have everything to offer what a coach needs.

“Just somebody who wants to win. Somebody who’s engaged, hard worker, somebody that loves the game, and just have fun,” says Sharife Cooper, AOT 17U.