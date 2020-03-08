Lady Yellow Jackets outlast South Pointe 70-57 for fourth consecutive state title

COLUMBIA, S.C – The North Augusta Lady Yellow Jackets managed set the bar even higher after defeating South Pointe 70-57 in the SCHSL Class AAAA title game to retain their title for the fourth year in a row.

The Jackets were lead by senior guard Ty’liah Burns ended her high school career pouring in 33 points, scoring 16 of those points in the first quarter on 6 of 7 from the field.

After leading by 16 points in the second quarter, the game was tied at 45 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Jackets leadership weathered South Pointe and reclaimed control of the game.

“Just bring it back home, and show all the other girls that we worked hard for this and we’re going to take this home with us”, said Burns.

“We came to win,” said North Augusta head coach Al Young. “We were champions and that team, South Point was trying to take that away from us, and we had to suck it up. That’s what we expect from our seniors and I hope that our underclassmen saw what they did and they’ll be ready to step up next year” said Young.

North Augusta senior class goes out in style with four state titles and with a win-loss record of 109-5.

South Carolina becomes only the seventh girls basketball program in South Carolina history to win four consecutive state titles.