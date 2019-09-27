Harrell builds Rebels program with consistency and hard-work

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WJBF) – In his 5th seson as the head coach of the Hephzibah Rebels, William Harrell has seen the bad, along with the good. The Rebels went 0-10 in 2016, which made Harrell begin to shift his focus and foundation of Hephzibah’s program.which has helped instill a mindset.

“Ultimately we wanted to make sure we instilled life long values in them, that’s what we want to have reflecting into our society,” said Harrell, “we won’t always have the best athletes, we wont always have the best situation, the ball won’t always bounce in our favor, but we want to make sure we do is establish a consistent expectations. “

Harrell’s philosophy has been rooted in his players since first crop of freshman graduated just a season ago, and that mentality has stayed within the locker room.

“As a team we are a lot more conditioned we were last year and we work more as a brotherhood and a family,” said Maliek Gandy.

“Rather we’re losing rather we’re up big rather we’re down big, or tied that’s my expectations and that’s been my expectations for the past two years,” said Harrell.