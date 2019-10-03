Harlem sweeps Screven County for another region title

HARLEM, Ga (WJBF) – It was rematch of the 2018 region final, yet Harlem took down Screven County in an impressive two game series.

The Bulldogs took the first game 2-0, with the only runs coming in the 4th inning. In the region clincher, Screven lead heading into the 7th inning but great hitting and base running helped the Bulldogs reclaim the lead 10-9.

In the bottom on the 7th inning, with a runner on second base, freshman pitcher Gracyn Gurley delivered one crucial strike out as Harlem avoids the rubber match and can now focus on getting ready for the playoff push which begin Tuesday, October 8th.