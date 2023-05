AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Greenbrier girls golf team has won the 5A state championship in Calhoun, GA. After leading by one on Monday they looked to hold on to that lead through the final round of play on Tuesday.

On top of winning the title as a team, the Wolfpack had 2 golfers rank individually. Adyson Lukich took 4th place and Reagan Henderson placed 8th at the championship which took place at Fields Ferry Golf Club.

Congratulations to the Lady Wolfpack on making history!