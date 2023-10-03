(WJBF) – Georgia high school athletes could soon be paid for endorsement deals.

The Georgia High School Association passed new guidelines allowing NIL deals for student-athletes. The new policy goes into effect immediately.

“From 8U all the way up to their senior year, it’s all been about fun and competition. But when you start bringing money into it, now it becomes that it could become a job. Like ‘I’ve got to get this, I’ve got to get this,’ instead of a dream,” said parent Keith Evangelista.

The McDuffie and Burke County School Districts tell WJBF they will discuss the guidelines over the next few days to talk about plans going forward. We reached out to other districts in the area, but they told WJBF they were not ready to comment.