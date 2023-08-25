AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Multiple local high school football games have been delayed, Friday.

The Richmond County School System has announced that all four of their high school football games have been delayed.

The four games will now begin at 8 p.m.

The following games will be affected:

Aquinas at Westside

Glenn Hills High at Cross Creek

Hephzibah at Laney

Savannah at Academy of Richmond County

We’ve also been told that a number of Aiken County games have been delayed, including:

Strom Thurmond at Midland Valley

North Augusta at Dorman

South Aiken at Lexington

Silver Bluff at Socastee

Lakewood at Fox Creek

Ridgespring-Monetta at Saluda

NewsChannel 6 will have all the top highlights and final scores from these games tonight during Football Friday Night.