AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Multiple local high school football games have been delayed, Friday.
The Richmond County School System has announced that all four of their high school football games have been delayed.
The four games will now begin at 8 p.m.
The following games will be affected:
- Aquinas at Westside
- Glenn Hills High at Cross Creek
- Hephzibah at Laney
- Savannah at Academy of Richmond County
We’ve also been told that a number of Aiken County games have been delayed, including:
- Strom Thurmond at Midland Valley
- North Augusta at Dorman
- South Aiken at Lexington
- Silver Bluff at Socastee
- Lakewood at Fox Creek
- Ridgespring-Monetta at Saluda
NewsChannel 6 will have all the top highlights and final scores from these games tonight during Football Friday Night.