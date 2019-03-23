Former WNBA player Lisa Willis visits North Augusta
NORTH AUGSUTA, S.C. (WJBF) - Former WNBA player anf Olympic gold medalist Lisa Willis visited the North Augusta girls basketball team after learning about the Yellow Jackets success on the court, winninng three-straight 5A state titles.
"I sat in their same position, in high school my high school team did back to back state championships and national championships," said Willis," I just want them to be intentional about like one thing I was trying to show them is that you are resilient".
