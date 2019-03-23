High School Sports

Former WNBA player Lisa Willis visits North Augusta

By:

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 11:40 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 11:40 PM EDT

Former WNBA player Lisa Willis visits North Augusta

NORTH AUGSUTA, S.C. (WJBF) - Former WNBA player anf Olympic gold medalist Lisa Willis visited the North Augusta girls basketball team after learning about the Yellow Jackets success on the court, winninng three-straight 5A state titles.

"I sat in their same position, in high school my high school team did back to back state championships and national championships," said Willis,"  I just want them to be intentional about like one thing I was trying to show them is that you are resilient".

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center