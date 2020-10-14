Footwork & Fundamentals: 6 Week Soccer Program

McCORMICK, SC – (The McCormick Messenger)

Calling all McCormick area youth athletes! Register for a 6 Week Soccer Program hosted by professional coaches. Ages 6 -18. Begins Oct 26. This event will be held at the American Legion / McCormick Rec Soccer Fields, 316 McCracken St., McCormick.

Mondays – 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., 13 – 18 years of age

Wednesdays – 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., 6- 12 years of age

AFC: McCormick Rec League, in partnership with McCormick County Recreation, will provide a development program for local youth athletes. Please bring water and wear shin guards. Soccer balls will be provided. Pay $5 for this program and every registered child will receive a ball to keep. REGISTER HERE: https://youthsoccerfall2020.eventbrite.com

All COVID guidelines in place. Skills and drills will be social distanced. Each participant will use their own ball for the program. Temperatures will be checked.

Be prepared to sign a required SCYSA form on the first day.

For more information contact Heather McNally (864) 602-0331; heatherlmcnally@gmail.com or Jonathan West (843) 735-8865; jonathan.aikenfutbol@gmail.com

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.