Football Friday Night Week 6

High School Sports

Georgia Games

  • Strong Rock Christian: 14 , Aquinas: 35
  • Harlem: 42 , Lincoln County: 27
  • Elbert County: 7 , Washington-Wilkes: 42
  • Glascock County: , Warren County:
  • ECI: 14 , Screven County: 18
  • Claxton: 28 , Jenkins County: 12
  • Butler: 14 , Jefferson County: 22
  • Loganville: 20 , Greenbrier: 28
  • Grovetown: 7 , SE Bulloch: 20
  • Lakeside: 7 , Morgan County: 41
  • Greater Atlanta Christian: 55 , Burke County: 28
  • Laney: 48 , Glenn Hills: 0
  • ARC: 21, Vidalia: 33
  • Swainsboro: 14 , Dublin: 42
  • Westside: 14 , Putnam County: 37
  • Washington: 17 , Evans: 7

South Carolina Games

  • Williston-Elko: 32 , Ridge Spring-Monetta: 6
  • Blackville-Hilda: 42, Wagener-Salley: 0
  • Allendale-Fairfax: 34 , Bowman: 6
  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt: Branchville:
  • McCormick: 56 Calhoun Falls: 6
  • North Augusta: 41 Airport: 6
  • South Aiken: 31, White Knoll: 6
  • Strom Thurmond: 42 Brookland Cayce: 28
  • Fox Creek: 0 , Gilbert: 43

Private School Games

  • Brentwood: 41 , Thomas Jefferson: 0
  • Augusta Prep: 20 , John Hancock: 13
  • Westminster: 6 Westwood: 45
  • Augusta Christian: 42 Wilson Hall: 7
  • Wardlaw: 0 Palmetto Christian: 56

