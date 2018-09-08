Football Friday Night: Week 4
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - All the highlights and scores from around the CSRA on week four of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: South Carolina Games
- South Aiken 16, Lexington 7
- North Augusta 12, Blythewood 15
- Aiken 38, White Knoll 48
- Burke 0, Barnwell 48
- Silver Bluff 48, Denmark-Olar 0
- McCormick 6, Fox Creek 42
- Allendale-Fairfax 14, Williston-Elko 22
SEGMENT 2: Georgia Games
- ARC 24, Grovetown 14
- Westside 6, Laney 28
- Harlem 22, Glenn Hills 0
- Screven County 14, Hephzibah 27
- Swainsboro 42, Cross Creek 14
- Wilkinson County 6, Burke County 52
SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & Independent School Games
- Midland Valley 20, Strom Thurmond 41
- Pinewood Christian Academy 38, Augusta Prep 6
- Cardinal Newman 40, Augusta Christian 18
- Windsor Academy 0, Westminster 40
- Terrell Academy 28, Edmund Burke Academy 21
SEGMENT 4: Top Plays
- Friday's Top 5 Plays
More Scores:
- Evans 19, Liberty County 32
- Greenbrier 7, Washington County 55
- Thomson 21, Clarke Central 42
- Metter 14, ECI 13
- Lincoln County 34, Tattnall Square Academy 28
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt 56, Lake Marion 0
-
