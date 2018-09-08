Football Friday Night: Week 4

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - All the highlights and scores from around the CSRA on week four of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: South Carolina Games

South Aiken 16 , Lexington 7

, Lexington 7 North Augusta 12, Blythewood 15

Aiken 38, White Knoll 48

Burke 0, Barnwell 48

Silver Bluff 48 , Denmark-Olar 0

, Denmark-Olar 0 McCormick 6, Fox Creek 42

Allendale-Fairfax 14, Williston-Elko 22

SEGMENT 2: Georgia Games

ARC 24 , Grovetown 14

, Grovetown 14 Westside 6, Laney 28

Harlem 22 , Glenn Hills 0

, Glenn Hills 0 Screven County 14, Hephzibah 27

Swainsboro 42 , Cross Creek 14

, Cross Creek 14 Wilkinson County 6, Burke County 52

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live &...

Midland Valley 20, Strom Thurmond 41

Pinewood Christian Academy 38 , Augusta Prep 6

, Augusta Prep 6 Cardinal Newman 40 , Augusta Christian 18

, Augusta Christian 18 Windsor Academy 0, Westminster 40

Terrell Academy 28, Edmund Burke Academy 21

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays

Friday's Top 5 Plays

More Scores: