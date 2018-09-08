High School Sports

Football Friday Night: Week 4

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 12:32 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 12:33 AM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - All the highlights and scores from around the CSRA on week four of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: South Carolina Games

  • South Aiken 16, Lexington 7
  • North Augusta 12, Blythewood 15
  • Aiken 38, White Knoll 48
  • Burke 0, Barnwell 48
  • Silver Bluff 48, Denmark-Olar 0
  • McCormick 6, Fox Creek 42
  • Allendale-Fairfax 14, Williston-Elko 22

SEGMENT 2: Georgia Games

  • ARC 24, Grovetown 14
  • Westside 6, Laney 28
  • Harlem 22, Glenn Hills 0
  • Screven County 14, Hephzibah 27
  • Swainsboro 42, Cross Creek 14
  • Wilkinson County 6, Burke County 52

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & Independent School Games

  • Midland Valley 20, Strom Thurmond 41
  • Pinewood Christian Academy 38, Augusta Prep 6
  • Cardinal Newman 40, Augusta Christian 18
  • Windsor Academy 0, Westminster 40
  • Terrell Academy 28, Edmund Burke Academy 21

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays

  • Friday's Top 5 Plays

More Scores:

  • Evans 19, Liberty County 32
  • Greenbrier 7, Washington County 55
  • Thomson 21, Clarke Central 42
  • Metter 14, ECI 13
  • Lincoln County 34, Tattnall Square Academy 28
  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt 56, Lake Marion 0
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center