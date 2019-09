Football Friday Night: Week 4

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) - The Fox Creek Predators able to better their record 9-4-1 after taking down a Grovetown Warriors team that show glimpses of making a return to the post season. The Predators won three of the four games over the Warriors 25-19,14-25,26-24.25-21.

Greenbrier who is ranked number one in their 6-A region have made the visit to North Augusta and swept the Lady Jackets 3-0.