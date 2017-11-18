FFN: Week 14

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week 14 of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: South Carolina Playoff Games (Quarterfinals)

  • Lamar 48, Williston-Elko 14
  • Lewisville 24, Ridge Spring-Monetta 28
  • Batesburg-Leesville 14, Barnwell 21
  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt 15, Carvers Bay 0

SEGMENT 2: Georgia Playoff Games (Second Round)

  • Coffee 55, Evans 21
  • Cairo 23, Burke County 41
  • Thomson 35, Americus-Sumter 34 OT

SEGMENT 3: Georgia Playoff Games continued

  • Toombs County 20, Screven County 34
  • Jefferson County 21, Benedictine 70
  • Darlington 33, Aquinas 14
  • Jenkins County 26, ECI 55

EXTRA: Top 3 plays of the week

Other Scores:

GISA 8-man Division I State Championship:

  • Northside Christian 22, Wardlaw Academy 72

Georgia Playoffs

  • Grovetown 6, Lee County 38
  • Lincoln County 14, Irwin County 28
  • Washington-Wilkes 20, Manchester 58

