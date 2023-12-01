WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Edmund Burke Academy football team is playing in their fourth state championship in Macon, and the city of Waynesboro gathered together to give them a special send-off.

The Spartans are going into tonight’s contest 11-1, tied for the most wins in program history.

While they’ve missed the title game for the last 12 years, players and coaches say they’re ready to play with one heart and one mind.

“I’m excited for our guys, because they’ve worked tremendously hard. We told them yesterday was their 80th practice of the year, then you add in the 26 summer workouts, and you add all the hours we’ve put into this: it’s a culmination of a lot of things to get here today,” said Head Coach Andy Woodard.

Since Week 5 of the regular season, EBA has been the top dog in 2A football.

According to Woodard, the team has scored 390 points on the season, which is the second most in program history.

On the defensive side, they’ve only allowed 105 points on the season, which is the least they have allowed in a season in program history.

While they’ve been working hard all season long, Woodard says getting this opportunity has been quite the journey.

“When we have football camp, we write down our list of goals for the year, and we wrote down to play in the last game and win the state championship–that was the last goal we wrote down. They kept that in their lockers the whole year, and we looked at it, checked off things as we accomplished our goals throughout the year. And here it is, we can check off the last one, we can be a part of this journey together–I’m just incredibly proud of them,” said Woodard.

Hundreds from the school and city gathered to cheer them on before the big game.

“We’ve had a lot of fun this year, a lot of brotherhood. A lot of fun games, wins and losses–I’m just ready to go tonight. I’m pumped up,” said senior defensive tackle and center Harrison McClellan.

“It means the world man. I’m fortunate to be out here, and come play this game. Let’s go get this win–that’s all I’m waiting for,” said senior quarterback Grant Mobley.

“I’m incredibly proud of them. There’s a lot of sacrifices that go in, guys that have to maybe not get to touch the ball, maybe guys that have been played beat up this year, and all that goes into winning the game each and every Friday night. So I’m proud of these guys, love them and just can’t wait to go show everybody how great we are tonight.”

While they look to care of business on the field, Mayor William Tinley says celebrations like this are a great way to bring everyone together.

“It’s a point of pride, but it’s also a unifier for all our community. Because we got a lot of people that appreciate sports, and this is another thing to help us be unified,” said Tinley.

“All these guys have worked so hard for this opportunity, so it’s nice that the town appreciates them, the community appreciates them, and everyone from the churches to the parents, everybody in town,” said Woodard.

The championship game is in Macon, Georgia at Mercer University’s football stadium.

Their opponent is the Gatewood Gators, who the Spartans beat this past October 20-14.

Last Friday, Gatewood knocked the local Briarwood Academy Buccaneers out of the playoffs, winning by a small margin, 15-12.

We will have score updates and highlights later tonight.