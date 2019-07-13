Dylan Cardwell comes back home to compete in Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – You might remember the 6’11 power forward Dylan Cardwell when he played for Evans High School’s basketball team up until his sophomore year.

Cardwell is the only athlete representing Augusta in the Nike Peach Jam with AOT, short for Athletes Of Tomorrow.

“It’s just great to be playing in it, and feeling the atmosphere. As well as coming back to Augusta and playing in front of my community and getting the support from everybody in this city,” says Dylan Cardwell, AOT power forward.

He’s back in town after transferring to one of the top high schools in the country, Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

“I just wanted it more. So, you know being around people that have a chance of going pro that just really allowed me to evolve my game as well. Also, get a chance to see how they work and also implement that into my game,” says Dylan Cardwell.

His personal motto is that iron sharpens iron, so he joined forces with Brandon Boston Jr. and Sharife Cooper, who are in the top 20 recruiting class of 2020.

The rising senior will be transferring to McEachern High in Atlanta where he and cooper hope to push each other to a second-straight state championship.

“Knowing somebody that’s going to play super hard every play and is going to be on your time for not just this tournament, but a long time coming..and he’s a great person!” says Sharife Cooper, AOT Guard.

But Dylan and his family tell me the biggest bonus of moving to Atlanta is being closer to home.

“I’m able to see him throughout the week. Practice and play games and be closer to him. It also means a lot for him to see us,” says Michele Cardwell, Dylan’s Mom:

Next time you see Cardwell’s name it might be on the back of any one of the jersies from his several D1 offers, like Tennessee and other big name schools.

AOT’s coaches tell me any college would be lucky to have him.

“Dylan is a fun kid man. Everyone loves Dylan. He has great personality and like I said his work ethic is affectious,” says Damon Wilson, AOT’s Basketball Director.