Demarcus Lawrence returns to Silver Bluff to host first youth skills camp

Never forgetting where you come from and giving back to those who have impacted your way to success along the way will take you a long way.

Saturday, one of Aiken’s favorite sons Demarcus Lawrence returned home. Lawrence, a superstar in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys hosted his first of many youth football camps on the field, which he played every Friday night for the Bulldogs.

Giving back to his grass roots really means a lot to him, showcasing his love after the camp, by surprising the entire Silver Bluff football team with new Nike apparel.

” It’s absolutely a blessing just to come back home and to see all the beautiful faces, some of my old teammates, some guys younger than me that played the game,” said Lawrence. ” It’s like I said, I’m very blessed to come back and also just to give back in my position.”

