AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “The biggest thing is we we got treat it like this is the last game I told our seniors that we had our last practice yesterday but it’s still a football game you’re still gonna get those 48 minutes,” said Michael Youngblood, Head coach.

School staff and students sent the Thomson bulldogs off to Atlanta for its state championship game Friday , with a big pep rally and a parade, bringing on the school spirit.

The school is also selling merch to raise money for the team, while teaching a valuable lesson to students.

“We just don’t have an Opportunity here in our local community that offers specific Thomson bulldog Spirit wear and t-shirts so for that reason we offer it and we have the ability to teach h hands-on and project learning with the students,” said Ashely Wyatt, teacher.

Head football coach Michael Youngblood says though his team had a long season, he wants them to cherish the moment , especially graduating seniors on the team.

“You only get this one shot you know you’re a senior you get a chance to close out your chapter of football in high school and what better way to go out as a state champ so we gotta go ahead we got to lock in and take care of business,” said coach Youngblood.

Former bulldogs were on hand, too… adding to the school spirit!

“I’m a number one fan always class of 91 but we gone bring this for the young people, number 1!,” said Shalet Wyatt, alumni.