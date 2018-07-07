Border Bowl roster spots up for grabs at annual combine Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The unofficial kickoff to the high school football season is just one week away with the annual Border Bowl combine at Lucy C. Laney Stadium on Saturday.

The free event offers an opportunity for senior football players in the CSRA to compete for early roster spots for Border Bowl VI.

"This is a great way to really kick off football season," Team Georgia head coach, Todd Booker, said. "You will see some tremendous athletes. We'll evaluate the kids during the year, watching film and coach recommendations, but for us to see them live on the field, that's good. It helps them too because we can actually see what they can do.

"I'm looking for some guys to stand out. Guys who test out well, who compete hard on the field, and who are leaders."

Each coach is able to select up to five players for his team. For more information on how to register, please click here.