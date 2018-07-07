Border Bowl roster spots up for grabs at annual combine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The unofficial kickoff to the high school football season is just one week away with the annual Border Bowl combine at Lucy C. Laney Stadium on Saturday.
The free event offers an opportunity for senior football players in the CSRA to compete for early roster spots for Border Bowl VI.
"This is a great way to really kick off football season," Team Georgia head coach, Todd Booker, said. "You will see some tremendous athletes. We'll evaluate the kids during the year, watching film and coach recommendations, but for us to see them live on the field, that's good. It helps them too because we can actually see what they can do.
"I'm looking for some guys to stand out. Guys who test out well, who compete hard on the field, and who are leaders."
Each coach is able to select up to five players for his team. For more information on how to register, please click here.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
- Inmate Found Dead
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop