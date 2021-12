AUGUSTA, Ga. – (WJBF) – Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle.

Team Georgia will be coached by Grovetown High School head coach Damien Postell.

Team South Carolina will be coached by Barnwell athletic director Derrick Youngblood.

Border Bowl IX will be played January 8 at 1 p.m. at Lucy C. Laney Stadium in downtown Augusta, Georgia.

