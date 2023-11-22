BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School is 21-1 this season with a regional championship under their belt. And they’ve won 11 in a row since a loss to Denmark-Olar in week 2 lit a fire under the Red Raiders.

Averaging nearly 40 points per game, they’ve crushed their first 3 playoff opponents by an average of 41 to 10. Fresh off a win last week on the road at Cross, NewsChannel 6 caught up with head coach Corey Crosby about what practicing the week of Thanksgiving means for his program and his town; with a shot at the state title up for grabs.