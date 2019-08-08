Augusta Christian sees pay off from off-season weight room

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – With a roster built mainly around freshman and sophomores last season, the Augusta Christian Lions finished their season 3-7 in their first year under first year head coach Chris Vanhook.

Immediately after the season ended the Lions made a commitment to the weight room, then fast forward eight months later; the Lions feel bigger, faster and stronger along with more confident. Now heading into the 2019 season they feel as they shouldn’t be slept on in their region.

“They dedicated themselves they committed themselves in the morning 6:30 in the morning getting a good workout in the rewards are showing now. They’re going to be more confident, more aggressive, they kind of took their lumps last year as freshman sophomores so now they’re going to be the hammer and not the nail this year,” said Vanhook.

“Definitely a lot stronger coming out here padding up a little bit just feeling a lot more confident feeling strong and that’s not just with me that’s with most of everybody out here I’m excited to see what we can do this season,” said senior quarterback Sam Roberson.

The Lions open their season at homer versus Augusta Prep on August, 23rd.