ALL CSRA Awards

The Augusta Sports Council and WJBF NewsChannel 6 have partnered to present the 2022 ALL-CSRA High School Football Awards Show at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center in Evans, Georgia on Wednesday, February 2nd. Watch the live 60-minute broadcast naming the ALL-CSRA Football Team beginning at 7 p.m. on WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The ALL-CSRA High School Football Team is annually made up of the very best high school football players in the area. Each player selected to this team will receive an ALL-CSRA Football Team ring from WJBF-TV and Jostens. The Augusta Sports Council will also present four scholarships to select players from this year’s team.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 began the ALL-CSRA High School Football Awards Show in 2010 to honor the very best high school football players that compete in the Augusta television market.