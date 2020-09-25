Aiken High vs South Aiken football game rescheduled

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – This week’s previously scheduled game between Aiken High School and South Aiken High School has been rescheduled for the end of October.

The game was originally set for this weekend, but will now take place October 30th at 7:30 p.m.

The health and safety of all student-athletes, families, staff, and fans is our top priority. In an abundance of caution due to a presumed positive Covid-19 student case, the Aiken High School versus South Aiken High School football game has been rescheduled to October 30th at 7:30 p.m. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. Fans who prefer a refund for purchased tickets should email pblacha@acpsd.net by Saturday, September 26, at 10:00 a.m. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we endeavor to ensure this exciting annual athletic event continues.

MORE TOP STORIES: