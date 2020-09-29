AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – This week’s previously scheduled game between Aiken High School and Midland Valley High School has been rescheduled for November.
The game was originally set for this weekend, but will now take place November 6th at 7:30 p.m. at Aiken High.
2020 AIKEN HIGH SCHOOL REVISED VARSITY FOOTBALL REVISED SCHEDULE
- Aiken High School at Airport High School on Monday, October 12, 2020.
- Aiken High School at Laurens High School on Friday, October 16, 2020.
- Aiken High School at North Augusta High School on Friday, October 23, 2020.
- Midland Valley High School at Aiken High School on Friday, October 30, 2020.
- South Aiken High School at Aiken High School on Friday, November 6, 2020.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Silver Star Nation Interactive: Cowboys fall to Seattle, look ahead to Cleveland
- Aiken High vs Midland Valley game postponed
- Deadly accident involving dump truck, small car on I-20 EB in Columbia County
- Study shows link between sleep apnea and Alzheimer’s
- Titans suspend team activities after multiple players, staffers test positive for COVID-19
- Deadly accident involving 18-wheeler, Fulton County police vehicle on I-20 near Grovetown
- Purging Texas city’s water system of brain-eating microbe to take 60 days
- Meghan McCain gives birth to first child, gives her patriotic name