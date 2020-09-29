Aiken High vs Midland Valley game postponed

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – This week’s previously scheduled game between Aiken High School and Midland Valley High School has been rescheduled for November.

The game was originally set for this weekend, but will now take place November 6th at 7:30 p.m. at Aiken High.

2020 AIKEN HIGH SCHOOL REVISED VARSITY FOOTBALL REVISED SCHEDULE

Aiken High School at Airport High School on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Aiken High School at Laurens High School on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Aiken High School at North Augusta High School on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Midland Valley High School at Aiken High School on Friday, October 30, 2020.

South Aiken High School at Aiken High School on Friday, November 6, 2020.

