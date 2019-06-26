Aiken High School announces new head football coach

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken High School Fighting Green Hornets name alumnus Olajuwon Paige as the next head football coach.

Paige played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named All-State as a senior quarterback in 2005.

Aiken High’s former head coach, J.W. Montgomery, resigned in June and accepted a new position outside of the District that will allow him to spend more time with his family.

Paige earned his degree in Sociology from Louisiana Tech University where he started 15 games as a defensive back for the football team.

His most recent stint as a coach was at Greenwood High in District 50 where he coached defensive backs. Paige also taught special education at the school.

Paige’s hiring at Aiken High is awaiting approval from the school board in July.