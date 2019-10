AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Blackville-Hilda High School senior Jada Smalls is among exclusive company when it comes to athletics and academics. Smalls has a 3.5 GPA and is within the top five of her senior class. She also has earned a letter in 5 different sports for the Fighting Hawks, such as basketball, track, cheerleading, softball and volleyball.

Jada is naturally gifted athletically and academically and she relies heavily on her coaches, friends, and family to make sure she's exactly where she needs to be, when she needs to be there.