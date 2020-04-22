High school coaches use social media to condition and connect with players

Sports without a doubt have been affected by COVID-19 all the way to the pros down to the amateur level, right here in the CSRA we’re beginning to see it trickle down into high school football.
“We’re used to having kids on the practice fields and making evaluations right now,” said Greenbrier’s head football coach Tony Kramer.
The latter months of the second semester is geared toward preparation for the next season, but with school out of session, there are no team workouts as coaches and players get ready for the 2020 season. Teams have started to use social media as a way to stay connected with players for conditioning.
“This is normally the time of year we try to go hard in the weight room and push our guys and, right now we’re doing all that stuff through social media,” said Edmund Burke Academy head coach Aaron Phillips.