High school basketball roundup | Thursday, February 17

Below are scores from the first round of the South Carolina High School League state playoffs, as well as the local Georgia High School Association region tournaments:

South Carolina

Boys

Myrtle Beach 38, North Augusta 59

Lucy Beckham 73, Midland Valley 79

May River 49, South Aiken 52

Aiken 42, Wilson 62

Silver Bluff 53, Phillip Simmons 93

Timmonsville 38, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 78

GSSM 59, Wagener-Salley 66

Blackville-Hilda 56, Johnson 64

Latta 63, Barnwell 59

Wagener-Salley 66, Governor’s School 59

Blackville-Hilda 56, C.A. Johnson 64

Allendale-Fairfax 40, Great Falls 85

Saluda 54, Cheraw 36

Ridge Spring-Monetta, Denmark-Olar

Georgia

McIntosh County Academy, 44 Jenkins County 49

Rockdale 41, Evans 53

Hephzibah 39, Cross Creek 87

Burke Co. 56, Thomson 74

Putnam Co. 72, Westside 87

Glenn Hills 32, Butler 62

Heritage 51, Grovetown 76

South Caorlina

Girls

Fox Creek 27, Waccamaw 49

Georgia

Morgan Co. 37, Cross Creek 69

Heritage 36, Grovetown 64

Jenkins County, 43 Metter 26

Butler 43, Josey 55

Jeff Davis 31, Swainsboro 61

