High school basketball roundup | Thursday, February 17

Below are scores from the first round of the South Carolina High School League state playoffs, as well as the local Georgia High School Association region tournaments:
South Carolina
Boys
Myrtle Beach 38, North Augusta 59
Lucy Beckham 73, Midland Valley 79
May River 49, South Aiken 52
Aiken 42, Wilson 62
Silver Bluff 53, Phillip Simmons 93
Timmonsville 38, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 78
GSSM 59, Wagener-Salley 66
Blackville-Hilda 56, Johnson 64
Latta 63, Barnwell 59
Wagener-Salley 66, Governor’s School 59
Blackville-Hilda 56, C.A. Johnson 64
Allendale-Fairfax 40, Great Falls 85
Saluda 54, Cheraw 36
Ridge Spring-Monetta, Denmark-Olar
Georgia
McIntosh County Academy, 44 Jenkins County 49
Rockdale 41, Evans 53
Hephzibah 39, Cross Creek 87
Burke Co. 56, Thomson 74
Putnam Co. 72, Westside 87
Glenn Hills 32, Butler 62
Heritage 51, Grovetown 76
South Caorlina
Girls
Fox Creek 27, Waccamaw 49
Georgia
Morgan Co. 37, Cross Creek 69
Heritage 36, Grovetown 64
Jenkins County, 43 Metter 26
Butler 43, Josey 55
Jeff Davis 31, Swainsboro 61