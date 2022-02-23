STORY WILL BE UPDATED

Below are the scores from the Wednesday, February 23 high school basketball playoff games:

BOYS

Jeff Davis 39

Westside 71

Upson-Lee 45

Cross Creek 75

Toombs Co. 42

Butler 57

Greenbrier 44

Chapel Hill 67

Hephzibah 54

Sumter Co. 76

Crisp Co. 51

Thomson 75

Hammond 45

Augusta Christian 78

Aquinas 56

Deerfield 71

Fox Creek 54

O.W. 66

Citizens Christian 52

Thomas Jefferson 56

GIRLS

Mary Persons 43

Cross Creek 69

Vidalia 61

Laney 75

Butler 36

Swainsboro 62

Aiken 34

South Florence 41

North Myrtle Beach 32

North Augusta 35

Peach Co. 28

Thomson 49

Phillip Simmons 39

Silver Bluff 56

Lakeside 31

Lee Co. 68