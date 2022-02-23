STORY WILL BE UPDATED

Below are the scores from the Wednesday, February 23 high school basketball playoff games:

BOYS

Jeff Davis 39
Westside 71

Upson-Lee 45
Cross Creek 75

Toombs Co. 42
Butler 57

Greenbrier 44
Chapel Hill 67

Hephzibah 54
Sumter Co. 76

Crisp Co. 51
Thomson 75

Hammond 45
Augusta Christian 78

Aquinas 56
Deerfield 71

Fox Creek 54
O.W. 66

Citizens Christian 52
Thomas Jefferson 56

GIRLS

Mary Persons 43
Cross Creek 69

Vidalia 61
Laney 75

Butler 36
Swainsboro 62

Aiken 34
South Florence 41

North Myrtle Beach 32
North Augusta 35

Peach Co. 28
Thomson 49

Phillip Simmons 39
Silver Bluff 56

Lakeside 31
Lee Co. 68