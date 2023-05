Below are the high school playoff scores from Monday, May 5:

SCHSL Baseball:

Chesnee 1, Strom Thurmond 11

South Aiken 0, Riverside 3

Fox Creek 0, Mid-Carolina 5

GHSA Baseball:

Cartersville 3, Greenbrier 5

Greenbrier advances to GHSA 5A semifinals at Loganville on Saturday, May 13

Harlem vs Pike County in GHSA 3A semifinals on Saturday, May 13

SCISA Baseball:

TBD vs Augusta Christian in Upper State Finals on Wednesday, May 10

SCHSL Softball:

Saluda 8, Fox Creek 1

Silver Bluff 7, Liberty 8

Landrum 2, Strom Thurmond 3

Andrews vs Barnwell