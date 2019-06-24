Henrik Norlander Wins Wichita Open In Playoff Fashion

Henrik Norlander, of Sweden, hits out of the bunker on the 17th hole during the playoff round at the RSM Classic golf tournament, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

WICHITA, Kan. – Augusta University men’s golf back-to-back national champion and All-American, Henrik Norlander, won the 2019 Wichita Open at Crestview Country Club on Monday morning, after outlasting his competition in a five-man playoff. Norlander claimed the title on Monday, after darkness on Sunday forced an extension of the tournament.

The victory is the second of Norlander’s professional career on the Korn Ferry Tour, formerly the Web.com Tour, after winning in 2015 as well. He shot 63 (-7), back-to-back 68s (-2), and a 66 (-4). Norlander and four others finished 72-regulation holes 15-under-par (265).

Norlander and Bryan Bigley both birdied the first playoff hole on No. 17 Sunday evening to eliminate Kevin Dougherty, Sebastian Cappelen and Erik Compton. The five-man playoff was the first in Wichita Open history.

Norlander and Bigley returned to the Crestview CC North Course Monday morning and Norlander took care of work on the third playoff hole. Both birdied the first playoff hole and parred the second, before Norlander parred the third hole and won the tournament.

The tournament victory secured a return to the PGA Tour for the 32-year-old native from Sweden. Norlander won $112,500 and advanced to fifth on the tour’s money list. The top 25 players at the end of the year earn their PGA Tour cards for 2019-20.

As a Jaguar, Norlander was a three-time All-American, won four tournaments, and had a career stroke average below 72. He ended his career ranked 16th nationally.