Henderson, Cooke help No. 1 Gamecocks beat Clemson 76-45

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Destanni Henderson had 16 points off three 3-pointers and Zia Cooke scored 13 points as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the second half for its 11th straight win over rival Clemson 76-45 on Wednesday night.
South Carolina’s backcourt tandem got things going in the third quarter after managing just seven field goals the first 20 minutes to lead 27-17.
Cooke played only six minutes in the opening half as she picked up two quick fouls. But she lit things up after the break, leading an 18-6 run with a jumper and two 3-pointers for a 45-27 lead Clemson could not overcome.
South Carolina (3-0) finished with four players in double figures. All-America Aliyan Boston scored 11 points, her first game in double digits this season.
South Carolina has dominated the Tigers (1-2), winning almost all by lopsided scores with the closest coming the last time they played here, 69-57, in Nov. 2018.
However, it took a while for the Gamecocks to get going with Cooke and Boston on the bench with two early fouls apiece.
South Carolina shot just 7 of 22 from the field and had 13 first-half turnovers – it had committed just 22 miscues combined its first two victories.
But the Gamecocks locked down considerably on defense in the rivalry game, holding the Tigers to 0-for-16 shooting in the second quarter. Clemson hit just three foul shots over the 10 minutes.
Gabby Elliott had 11 points to lead the Tigers, who fell to 2-16 all-time against No. 1 ranked opponents.