Hawks reach agreement to make Nate McMillan full-time coach

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) - A local ministry wants to tap CSRA businesses in hopes of getting help with its scholarship program at its recovery home for women.

Women who rose from the depths of drug and alcohol addiction in the 143 Ministries program told NewsChannel 6 it was life changing, taking them from hopeless, back to functioning members of their communities. With more people overdosing now on drugs, the phones at Katherine's Way continue to ring. And in order to offer the program at no cost, organizers created a 5K color run in hopes of getting funding.