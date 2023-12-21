AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Amerson is a star baseball player for the Bulldogs where he helped Harlem win the 2023 State Championship. His efforts in the classroom and his high GPA put him near the top of his class and make him a leader on campus. For his hard work in the classroom and on the baseball field, Amerson has been named this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete.

Amerson’s parents say they are incredibly proud of him, and they are grateful for the community who has helped along the way. “We’re very proud of him, he’s put in a lot of hard work,” says Amerson’s dad Ryan, “he’s had a lot of people that have poured into him, so we’re thankful for his work ethic and the support of the community, and family and friends.” Amerson’s mother agrees noting that he is also a very hard-working kid. “He has worked really hard. He doesn’t see things as adversity he just sees them as challenges, and he works hard to meet any challenge that he can whether that’s in the classroom, putting in extra work, or on the ball field. He’s had great coaches, great mentors, people that he can look up and who have given him great guidance to see what true leadership is and we’re just thankful for that,” says Jennifer Guy.

His parents are not the only ones to sing Amerson’s praises, and the Harlem baseball coaches had a lot to say about the dedication and leadership that has bettered the team. Head Coach Jimmie Lewis couldn’t attend the ceremony, but he spoke after the fact about how lucky he is to have such hard working and talented ball players calling Amerson “a real leader.”

Assistant Coach Rusty James also spoke, and he talked about how Amerson exemplifies what it means to be a part of Harlem High. “We have some awesome things going on at Harlem High School right now and Amerson represents that. His work ethic, how much time he puts into his studies, it’s truly amazing. It’s good to see him lay the foundation and set the example for our younger kids as well, winning this award and showing how important academics is as well as athletics, it’s a good thing,” says Asst. Coach James.

Amerson doesn’t know where he wants to attend college yet, but he hopes to keep playing baseball and maybe one day go pro! A big congrats to Amerson and his family!