Harlem sweeps Screven County for 2A Region 4 crown

HARLEM, Ga (WJBF) – In a rematch of the 2018 2A Region championship, Harlem took down Screven County for their second straight region title.

The Bulldogs took the first game 2-0, with the only runs coming in the 4th inning. In the region clincher, Screven lead 9-8 heading into the 7th inning, but clutch hitting and base running helped the Bulldogs reclaim the lead 10-9.

In the bottom on the 7th inning, with a runner on second base, freshman pitcher Gracyn Gurley delivered the crucial strike out, as Harlem avoided the rubber match and can now focus on getting ready for the playoff push. The state playoffs begin Tuesday, October 8th.