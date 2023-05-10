The Harlem Bulldogs baseball team heads to the Georgia High School Association 3A semifinals full of confidence, and with good reason. The Bulldogs aer 31-1 so far this season, including a region championship.

They are led by longtime head coach Jimmy Lewis and their six seniors on team that has reached the quarterfinals the last two seasons. This is the first time the program has been to the semifinals since 1999.

Harlem will play on the road against the defending state champions from Pike County. The best-of-three series will start with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 13 at 1pm, and if necessary, game three on Monday.