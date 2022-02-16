Harlem baseball coach Jimmie Lewis earns career win No. 800

Harlem’s Jimmie Lewis began his baseball coaching career at Harlem 46 years ago. Two years later he would take over the Bulldogs program as head coach, shaping the lives of hundreds of young men for decades to come. Now, he’s reached another milestone with career win No. 800, third all-time in the state of Georgia.

Harlem (2-0) defeated Grovetown 6-1 on Wednesday night in front of a packed Bulldog baseball stadium. Among the fans, family and friends, dozens of former players, including some from his first Harlem team in 1979, were on hand to celebrate a man who has meant so much to them. The 1979 team started 0-6, before turning things around to win the first of Lewis’ state championships.

“Well, it means they love me and they know I love them,” said Lewis. “It feels good to have my ex-players come by, they always come by periodically, but to be here for this it very special to me,” he added.

Lewis is certainly not done coaching anytime soon, and when asked about chasing down No. 900, he laughed with a big smile and said “Somebody asked me the other day when I was going to hang it up, and I told them this, I said, ‘when I grow up I’m going to quit.’ I love driving that bus, and if you’re doing something and it’s fun, why quit?”

The career milestone was celebrated with fireworks beyond the outfield dugout and custom “I was there when Coach Lewis won 800” t-shirts worn by his current players. Lewis was presented with a pair of plaques honoring his achievement, one to be displayed at the stadium, and one for Lewis to take home.

Harlem head coach Jimmie Lewis displays the plaque honoring career win No. 800

Head coach Jimmie Lewis celebrates career win No. 800 with his team