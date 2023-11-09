AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s time to celebrate the impact of coaches around the CSRA with a little pep talk from Hall of Fame Quarterback Jim Kelly.

“Well anytime you have a Hall of Famer it’s special, and Jim’s story is unique–it’s one of survival,” said Greater Augusta FCA Metro Director Greg Wilson.

That story is exactly what he shared with hundreds in the room–his journey, full of ups and downs.

From losing four super bowls to beating cancer four times, he says he’s thankful through it all.

“I’ve been blessed from start to finish. Yeah there’s good things, there’s bad things, but you know what you get through it–and you never ever give up,” said Kelly.

Wilson says for the coaches that give so much to the kids in our area, he was glad to join coaches just like him to take it all in.

“Any time I have the chance to sit at the feet of somebody like Jim Kelly, any former professional athlete who was accomplished–to me it’s a time of absorption. I can’t wait to hear something that’s gonna resonate for me, and having spent a couple days with Jim prior to this I know there’s gonna be plenty of those moments for those coaches,” said Wilson.

As for the 5-time pro bowler–he says there’s a lot more to life than just football.

“Hopefully when they leave, they’ll understand they can be a difference maker—you don’t have to be a celebrity or a Hall of Fame quarterback to be able to make that difference,” said Kelly.

Kelly says along with having a strong support system, it was ultimately his faith that has pushed him to get to this point.

“I might have lost four super bowls, but I beat cancer four times. And with the grace of God, that’s the only way I got through it.”

Athlete or not, there’s a lot to learn from this living legend.