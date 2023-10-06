AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Reed NeSmith is the #1 ranked men’s tennis singles player at Grovetown and he has received many accolades for his abilities on the court, but his talents extend to the classroom as well where Reed is #1 in his class with a 99.6 GPA. For his efforts Reed was named a WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Reed’s parents have definitely noticed his hard work and they say that his courage and humility are something to be admired. “He has a lot of courage,” says Reed’s father Todd Gordon, “he has the courage and empathy to not only help staff and students, but also his friends so that’s a good quality in him.”

Reed himself credits his success to the help of his mom noting that she is the one keeping him in line. “[I’m] pretty big on my mom,” says Reed, “he helps me schedule all my stuff so when I get home from practice it’s ‘do your homework, do your homework, do your homework’ and she just keeps me in check.”

For his mom, Gina, she’s just happy to see all of his hard work being recognized. “He does work so hard,” says Gina Gordon, “it’s nice to see that other people see it as well, and his peers see it, his coach sees it, and the community sees it.”

As for Reed’s coach, she says she can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award. “I’m so proud of him and it’s just amazing, as his parents said, that tennis is getting recognized,” says Grovetown’s head tennis coach Annie Hinds.

Reed plans to go to college to study sports medicine. A big congratulations to him and his family on being named a WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week.