Grovetown High School rising senior Derrion Reid and his Nike Elite Youth Basketball League team, Team Thad Nation, picked up their first win at the Peach Jam on Wednesday, 67-59 over the New Jersey Scholars.

Reid, who missed much of the first half after picking up three quick fouls in the first quarter, finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in the win. Former Augusta Christian standout Elijah Crawford, who now plays for Legacy Early College High School in Columbia, South Carolina, added two points, two assists and a rebound in the win for Team Thad.

The 6-foot-7 Reid is ranked as the No. 15 player in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2024. He’s the No. 2 ranked small forward in the country. He has offers from dozens of high level NCAA programs, including Kansas State, Xavier, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Crawford is ranked as a four-star recruit and No. 64 in the ESPN 100. Both players are uncommitted to any school at the moment.

Team Thad will play again at the Riverview Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C. against the Florida Rebels at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.