MACON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Warriors are state champions for the first time in school history, beating Buford 66-59 in the Class-AAAAAA boys basketball title game Friday night in Macon.

The Warriors built a 13 point halftime lead, but saw it trimmed to four heading to the final period. Grovetown outscored Buford 19-16 in the fourth to claim the title.

Grovetown (29-3) finishes the season with 18 consecutive wins.

Story will be updated.