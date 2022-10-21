GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Warriors (4-5) picked up their first region win of the season by beating the rival Lakeside Panthers (4-4) 21-7 in a game moved from Friday to Thursday due to an ongoing shortage of available game officials.

Grovetown established the run early, keeping the ball for most of the first quarter before a one-yard touchdown run by Joseph Jean gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead with just more than three minutes left in the quarter.

Jean added a second touchdown with a two yard run in the second quarter that was set up by a 50 yard run by quarterback Amare Clark. The Warriors led 14-0 at halftime.

Lakeside would cut the Warrior lead in half in the third when Matthew Lewis intercepted Clark and returned it for a touchdown, but Clark would score a touchdown of his own in the fourth to provide the final score of 21-7.

Joseph Jean finished the night with 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

With the win Grovetown improves to 4-5 on the season, 1-4 in Region 2-AAAAAA. Lakeside falls to 4-4, 2-2 in region play. The Warriors will host South Effingham next Friday, while Lakeside hosts Effingham County.