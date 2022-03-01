The North Augusta girls basketball team will play for the SCHSL 4A state championship after taking down South Florence, 47 – 42, in the Lower State championship at the Florence Civic Center. North Augusta will play Westside on Saturday, March 5 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center at 6 pm for the state title.

In Georgia, the Grovetown boys team punched their ticket to the GHSA Final Four by beating perennial Georgia powerhouse Wheeler, 82-76 in overtime. The Warriors will face the Hughes vs River Ridge winner on Saturday, March 5 at 8pm at the University of West Georgia.

The boys team from Burke County had their season ended at home in the Elite 8, falling 56-52 to Beach.

In the girls brackets, Josey moves on to the GHSA 2A Final Four after winning a rematch of last year’s state championship, 61-53 over Fannin County. Josey will play their semifinal game on Friday, March 4 at Georgia College & State University at 2 pm against Elbert.

The defending state champs from Cross Creek fell to Lumpkin County, 49-37. The girls from Greenbrier lost on the road to Warner Robins, 63-56.

Below are the games scheduled for Wednesday, March 2:

BOYS

Early County vs Westside @ 6pm

Cross Creek vs Groves @ 6pm

Butler vs WACO @ 6pm

Johnson, Savannah vs Thomson @ 7:30 pm

Warren County vs Dublin

GIRLS

Laney vs Northeast