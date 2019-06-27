Gronk makes stop at Fort Gordon to greet troops and families

Sports
Posted:

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) –

The lines were very long, but the wait was well worth it at Fort Gordon as people camped out for hours for a chance to meet former New England Patriots tight-end Rob Gronkowski.

A very charismatic and personable ‘Gronk’ greeting troops and their families at at Fort Gordon, on behalf of one of his sponsors Proctor & Gamble. ‘Gronk’ even broke out a few dance moves, bringing out smiles for many different reasons…

“This guy is phenomenal I have a cousin who is terminally ill down in Florida and he personally signed it and you couldn’t ask for a better guy to look up to,” said Staff Seargant Mike Gernhard.

