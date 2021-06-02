GreenJackets win three in-a-row for first time this season

North Augusta, SC – After a 1-0 win on Tuesday night, the Jackets won again, but this time got plenty of offense. Multi-hit nights for Willie Carter, Cade Bunnell, and Javier Valdes paced the offense in a 7-4 victory. Joey Estes tossed four scoreless frames.

The Jackets have now won three consecutive games for the first time this year. It took Charleston 16.2 innings before they scored a run in the series.

The GreenJackets got things going in the first inning. Valdes lined home two runs with a double along the left field line, and it was quickly 2-0. In the third inning, Landon Stephens got in on the act, with a single to score Bunnell, and it gave the Jackets a 3-0 advantage.

Estes had another tremendous outing. Four innings of shutout baseball, and the Jackets were in great position. Estes ended his night with seven strikeouts, but was not in line for the win.

The Augusta offense really heated up in the fifth inning. Vaughn Grissom doubled home Bunnell to extend the lead. It was 4-0 when Carter singled home Grissom to make it 5-0. Another Valdes doubled capped off the inning and gave the Jackets a 6-0 lead.

Miguel Pena worked two scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Estarlin Rodriguez entered for the eighth, and Charleston scored their first runs of the series. Three runs off Rodriguez, and one run off Kenny Wells made it 7-4.

Wells came back to throw a scoreless ninth to end it.

The GreenJackets improved to 12-14, while Charleston falls to 15-11.

NOTES:

· Joey Estes now has an ERA of 1.29. He is still looking for his first professional win.

· Willie Carter has four consecutive multi-hit games. He is hitting .351 on the year.

· Javier Valdes is now 6-for-11 in his last three games.

NEXT HOMESTAND: Tuesday, June 1st – 6th vs Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays)

Tuesday, June 8th- 13th vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs)

Thursday June 3rd, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs – 7:05 p.m.

· Thirsty. Thursday. Is. Back. Presented by KICKS99, BOB FM, Garden City Social and Mr. Tatoo. The weekly promotion features $1 PBR and Natural Light and other discounted beers from 6:00-8:00 PM.

Friday, June 4th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs – 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open 6:00pm

· First 1,750 fans through the gates can receive a Tin Sign presented by Coca-Cola

· 90s Night – 90s babies unite! It’s 90s night at the ballpark.

Braves BUZZFest – Red Out

“Feature Friday,” highlights one beer at the Keg Stand from 6:00PM-8:00PM

Saturday, June 5th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs – 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30 for the White Claw Pre-game Concert.

$2 Off White Claw from 4:30 until first pitch

· 2000s Night – Come join us for the new Millenium!

· It’s the 2nd Booming Fireworks Show of 2021. You don’t want to miss it!

Sunday, June 6th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs – 2:05 p.m.

Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 – Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game!

Bark in the Park – Bring out your four-legged GreenJackets fan for a night at the ballpark! Presented by Hollywood Feed

