NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (34-26) made it three wins in a row against the Charleston RiverDogs (40-20) with a 7-2 victory on Thursday night.

Augusta was powered by the home run ball early as they scored first with a second-inning blast by Adam Zebrowski to make it 1-0 on the solo homer.

In the fourth, another ball left SRP Park as Caleb Durbin sent one over the left-field wall for a two-run shot to make it 3-0 GreenJackets, his second straight game with a home run.

The game would remain 3-0 until the sixth when the RiverDogs put the pressure on by loading up the bases with nobody out against Augusta reliever Estarlin Rodriguez. Charleston would scratch across a run on a bunt hit by Nick Schnell to make it a 3-1 game with the major threat still in place. But Rodriguez would dig deep and get himself through the sixth inning mess thanks to an infield pop-out off the bat of Nathan Perry for the first out. The next batter, Luis Leon, rolled one to second base where Caleb Durbin started up a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning and get through the frame with just one run scoring.

The GreenJackets would get that run back plus another in the seventh as Cal Conley scored on a wild pitch to push the lead back to three at 4-1. A few batters later, it was Stephen Paolini sending a hit to the opposite field to bring in Brandol Mezquita and give Augusta their largest lead at 5-1.

They’d put the game away for good an inning later with a long, sacrifice fly by Cal Conley that scored Brian Klein with ease, upping the lead to 6-1. And then Brandon Parker blooped a single into center that plated Caleb Durbin to make it a 7-1 game.

Charleston scored a run with a homer in the ninth but that’s all they’d get as Rob Griswold slammed the door from there to cap off a 7-2 victory for the GreenJackets.

Jordano Perez (4-2) earned another win on the mound by dealing five shutout innings with four strikeouts on just four hits to extend his current scoreless streak to 15 innings. JJ Goss (0-4) took the loss for Charleston.

Caleb Durbin had another fine offensive game for Augusta by scoring twice and driving in two more runs with his homer in the fourth inning. Adam Zebrowski produced a multi-hit game with his second-inning home run and single in the sixth. Brandol Mezquita finished the night 3/4 for his 19th game with multiple while also scoring a run.

The GreenJackets can guarantee a series victory with a fourth-straight win on Friday with AJ Smith-Shawver taking the mound against left-hander Antonio Jimenez for the RiverDogs. First pitch on Friday night is scheduled for 7:05 pm at SRP Park.